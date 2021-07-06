Four wounded in Bellville taxi shooting

Cape Town - Yet another suspected taxi-related shooting has seen four people wounded in Bellville. The victims were shot on an open field in Bellrail Road.

It is believed that an unknown gunman in a taxi randomly opened fire at other taxis, which led to two women and two men being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said four attempted murder cases had been registered for investigation “Crime scene experts are currently on the scene combing the area for clues, after a shooting incident (Monday) morning at about 11:50 at an open field in Bellrail Road, close to the fire department in Bellville.

“According to reports the occupants of an unknown taxi randomly fired several shots at taxis wounding four persons (ages unknown). The injured persons, two females and two males were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Suspects (are) unknown at this stage (and) the investigation is still ongoing,” said Van Wyk. Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell’s spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka said the department was informed of the incident. “We are in contact with SAPS and will continue to be updated on the situation as they investigate whether the incident can be linked to taxi violence,” said Makoba-​Somdaka