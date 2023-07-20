Fourteen-year-old murder accused remains in custody

The 14-year-old boy charged with the murder of Naeema Marshall is expected back in court next month for a bail application. Naeema, also 14, was shot and killed on Monday at around 1pm. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the boy made his first appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He has been charged with murder and the illegal possession of a firearm. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The 14-year-old suspect appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder. The case was postponed for further investigation to August 1. The suspect will stay in custody.” On Tuesday, Beacon Hill Secondary School, where Naeema was a Grade 9 pupil, observed a moment of silence in the school hall, where pupils shared memories of her.

Some pupils had been referred for counselling. Slain Naeema Marshall Acting deputy principal Shariesa Clarke said Neaema was a top netball player at the school.