Cape Town – A fourth suspect has appeared in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court for the murder of Justin Booysen.
Lorenzo Dominique Malgas was arrested on Tuesday night and made his first court appearance yesterday, the Oudtshoorn Courant reported.
Three other suspects – Ebrahim Malgas, Simphiwe Ndlani and Breyton Bruiners – were arrested soon after after Booysen was shot in his Bongolethu home on Sunday. They have made two court appearances.
The case was postponed to Monday for a formal bail application.
Condolences have been pouring in on social media for the family of the slain Booysen.