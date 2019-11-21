Fourth suspect appears over 'gang related' Oudtshoorn shooting









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – A fourth suspect has appeared in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court for the murder of Justin Booysen. Lorenzo Dominique Malgas was arrested on Tuesday night and made his first court appearance yesterday, the Oudtshoorn Courant reported. Three other suspects – Ebrahim Malgas, Simphiwe Ndlani and Breyton Bruiners – were arrested soon after after Booysen was shot in his Bongolethu home on Sunday. They have made two court appearances. The case was postponed to Monday for a formal bail application. Condolences have been pouring in on social media for the family of the slain Booysen.

This is the second time in just over three months that the family have lost a son after the 30-year-old Booysen's younger brother, Dueron "Bompie" Saptou, died in hospital on August 10 after a motorbike accident.

Booysen was shot dead at his home around 1am on Sunday. Police confirmed that a murder case related to gang violence is being investigated.

Albert Nokole posted on Facebook: "It is high time that our community should mobilise against gangsters who take over. It can't go on like this."

Frieda van der Sand posted: "Good luck to the family. Can't believe what I'm seeing this morning. He and Bompie were some of our clients."

The 27-year-old "Bompie" Saptou, a father of three of which the oldest child is 3 years old, had been travelling towards George at about 11am on a Saturday when he lost control of the powerful 900cc Honda CBR – a friend's motorbike – and struck a lamp post.

Cape Times