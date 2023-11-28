Fourth suspect arrested for Loyiso Nkohla murder

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi, said the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect was made by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on November 27.

“The suspect was traced and apprehended in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape where he was appearing in court for an unrelated matter. The suspect is expected to appear in transit in the East London Magistrate's Court on November 28 (today) thereafter he will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on December 1 where he will be joining his co- accused Mziyanda Mdlungu. “His arrest emanates from an incident that happened on April 17 where Mabandla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station. It is believed that Mabandla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's Central Line, where families had built their homes,” said Vukubi. Zukisa Tshabile, 38, Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, and Thobani Maxengana, 39, were then arrested for the murder of Mabandla. Maxengan passed away while in detention.

The Hawks said a post mortem showed no foul play in the death of Maxengana who was described as the mastermind of the murder of Mabandla. Last week at the second court appearance of Mdlungu, the Athlone Magistrates Court heard how Maxengana arranged for a meeting which lured Mabandla to Philippi where he was killed. Vukubi had said prior to Maxengana’s death in the police holding cell, he was charged with three attempted murder charges.