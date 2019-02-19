The fire has already destroyed more than 2 000 hectares of vegetation. The jagged and mostly inaccessible fire line is 9.5km in length, situated 3km inside the borders of the Cape Winelands District. Photo: Twitter / WorkingOnFire

Cape Town – Fire crews are still battling to contain a raging veld fire high up in the Franschhoek mountain range in the Boland. Banhoek Valley Fire Department incident commander Jaco Thuynsma said 175 firefighters of the Cape Winelands District Municipality and CapeNature and their partners are attending the scene as well as five helicopters doing waterdrops in co-ordination with the ground crews.

The fire has already destroyed more than 2 000 hectares of vegetation. The jagged and mostly inaccessible fire line is 9.5km in length, situated 3km inside the borders of the Cape Winelands District. The Franschhoek Pass remains closed.

"The fire perimeter has been contained in certain portion, but due to the difficulty of the terrain and cliffs, it's impossible to contain all of it and some of those are a real concern to us for the night time.

"We wait to see what the fire will do during the night when the cooler weather comes in for the evening and reassess later tonight and roll out a new action plan for tomorrow morning," Thuynsma told the SABC.

He said there is no threat to property at this stage and evacuations are currently not a concern.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s (CWDM) Fire Service said at noon the fire team’s main efforts are focused on preventing the fire from spreading onto agricultural grounds.

The CWDM again called on all visitors and communities to be aware of the dangers of fires during this time of year and "request that we all keep our firefighters in our thoughts".

