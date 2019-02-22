Helicopters have transported the firefighters to the areas high in the mountain near Franschhoek. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The fire in the Franschhoek mountains no longer poses a threat to the town or agricultural property, but all resources have now been deployed to areas high in the mountains, where sections of the fire are still burning out of control. The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s (CWDM) Fire Services is battling the fire that has been burning since Monday evening together with its partners, CapeNature and the Winelands FPA. There have been no reported injuries.

Helicopters have transported the firefighters to areas high in the mountain, the CWDM said in a statement. A total of 140 firefighters, 22 fire vehicles and three helicopters have been deployed to try to contain the fire.

"The fire line is currently made up of several broken lines, when added together it's not less than 5km but no longer than 7km.

"However, teams have been deployed to areas where the fire line has been extinguished to continue beating to ensure that there are no flare-ups.

"The fire has affected 6 235 hectares of vegetation. Not all of the veld is fynbos, a lot of the area is covered in what is known as ‘dirty forest’, in other words the areas made up of alien vegetation and fynbos," the CWDM said.

Cape Times