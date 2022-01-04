FRAP online application process now re-opened

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and the Environment’s (DFFE) recently reopened Online Application System for the Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP) for registered users and current applicants, will close later this month. The reopening of the application system on December 28 last year, does not apply to new applicants and will close at midnight on January 28, DFFE said.

However, the Saldanha Bay Westcoast Black Business Alliance (BBA) spokesperson Sammy Claassen said the department was ill-prepared for the process and that a month extension was not sufficient. He said this ill-favoured small-scale fishers who do not have access to online resources. “Fishermen and the fishing industry has pleaded and protested for many months to Minister Barbara Greece and her Department with relation to FRAP 2021. The public participation consultation process was rushed, inadequate and we are of the opinion that the department and ministry lacks knowledge and expertise to deal sufficiently with the fishing quota system.

“They lack experience and in-depth understanding of the fishing community due to inexperienced staff at a departmental level. There is simply no leadership both in ministry and departmental level to address the needs of the fishing community and industry as a whole. This department is a complete failure and is putting the future of the industry at great risks…Disadvantaged fishermen and new applicants have paid enormous and unaffordable application fees charged by this department who seemed not to care about there interest in the industry. We call for the scrapping of these fees as it further impoverished fishermen,” said Claassen. In a statement, DFFE said the reopening was due to challenges experienced with the new FRAP Online Application System and potential applicants encountering various technical issues between November 22 and December 7 last year while attempting to complete and submit their applications electronically. “By re-opening the FRAP Online System all registered users and current applicants are granted a further opportunity to resubmit their applications and/or to update their current applications with required outstanding information and/or supporting documents. DFFE attributes the need to re-open the FRAP Online System to users not fully understanding the requirements of the new System, which is a shift away from the manual physical applications done in previous years,” the department read.

It is expected that decisions on applications will be announced by February 28. Registered applicants that require assistance with the lodging and/or completion of their application form, may visit one of the decentralised venues which will be available from January 17 to 28, with the exception of Howick, and Mzamba, Port Edward venues which will only be available from January 24 to 28. Applicants can access the online electronic system at https://www.FRAP2021.co.za using their registered passwords.