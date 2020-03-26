Fraud suspect allegedly tried to bribe police officers after being nabbed

Cape Town – The police in Lingelethu West arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of fraud and attempting to bribe police officers. On Monday, detectives were asked to assist Amanzimtoti SAPS to track a suspect in Ilitha Park. “Upon arrival at the premises, the members noticed numerous Capitec bank cards on the table and enquired about it. “The suspect could not provide a plausible answer and was arrested by Amanzimtoti SAPS on a charge of fraud and alleged stolen or forged bank cards,” Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said. En route to the police station, Van Wyk added, the suspect offered to give officers R500 that he had with him and said he contacted a friend to bring an extra R1 500.

In the end, the suspect tried paying the officers R2 000.

“On closer investigation, it was found that the suspect had a number of fraud-related cases opened against him,” said Van Wyk.

The suspect was due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

In an unrelated matter, members of the Worcester police Crime Prevention Unit received information of a person allegedly in possession of a firearm in Riverview on Tuesday.

“On arrival at the premises they identified the suspect, searched him and found him to be illegally in possession of a Finot Inox 6.35mm pistol and five 6.35mm rounds of ammunition,” Van Wyk said.

“The 49-year-old man was arrested and exhibits were handed in.”

The man was expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Cape Times