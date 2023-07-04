Freak accident claims 15 lives, including infant, in Eastern Cape

A team of investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has once again been dispatched to the Eastern Cape after 15 people, including an infant and toddler, were killed in what has been described as a “freak crash” involving a truck and taxi. The incident happened at about 11pm on Sunday on the N9 road in Middelburg.

According to Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the minibus taxi was travelling from Tsolo to the Western Cape while the truck was going in the opposite direction. “It is alleged that a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control. As the driver was trying to regain control, its trailer gave in and fell over, right at that moment as a fully loaded taxi was parallel to it, driving in the opposite direction. The trailer crashed (into) the taxi. “We have had a series of bad accidents in the past days and weeks of June,” said Binqose.

Provincial Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide. “SAPS management is deeply sorry for the loss of so many lives. The loss of loved ones in such a sudden and tragic manner is truly devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families.” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said those killed included nine women, four men and two children. The driver of the taxi was also killed. “Emergency responders transported the injured truck driver to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash.

Zwane said their teams were also investigating the fatal head-on collision crash between a City to City coach and a Toyota Quantum which claimed the lives of at least 11 people including two children on the R61 in the Eastern Cape last month. “The RTMC has dispatched a team of accident investigators to probe the crash. Our thoughts are with those affected by the crash, their loved ones, and friends. We salute those who answered the call of duty and assisted the victims of the crash,” he said. The bus was transporting 18 people travelling from Lusikisiki. The minibus was carrying 16 people travelling from Flagstaff toward Lusikisiki.