Indoni Dance Academy and outreach groups will entertain crowds when they perform in three free concerts in Athlone, Green Point and Khayelitsha.

Cape Town – Indoni Dance Academy and their outreach groups are set to dazzle crowds in three city parks when they perform in free concerts. The young dancers will join their role models in 60-minute-long performances celebrating the beauty of Cape Town parks.

Indoni Dance Academy founder and artistic director Sbonakaliso Ndaba said they were inviting the youngsters’ parents, families, friends and the public to witness the performances.

“We have a wide network through our various benefactors, mentors and friends, the parks are usually busy on public holidays.

"We want to make the performances available to a wide range of communities. Many of our trainees and dancers come from Khayelitsha. Many of the outreach teaching groups are located in Khayelitsha,” said Ndaba

She said the academy aimed at liberating the talent of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and to also create employment for young adults by providing professional skills.

With its mission statement “investing in our youth”, the academy seeks to promote arts as a channel for economic, personal and professional development.

Ndaba said she visited a number of parks and chose the three which would be suitable for site-based performances.

“Public art in the parks is a short-term goal for the dancers and choreographers,” she said.

Indoni Dance Arts and Leadership Academy was established in 2014, with the vision to become a world-class, sustainable performing arts academy for talented youth.

The group has won eight awards in the past years, given 122 performances, performed at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown and been on tour to Australia.

