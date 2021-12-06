Free State rapist cop dies on eve of sentencing in horror crash

CAPE TOWN - A Free State police officer died in a car crash on Sunday night – a day before he was supposed to be sentenced for raping rape victims who sought help from the SAPS. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the police officer, who was previously in charge of the Sexual Offences Unit, was found guilty of nine charges including rape and sexual offences of his clients/complainants.

He was supposed to be sentenced on Monday morning but died in a crash involving a truck on Sunday. The man was allowed to be on the road, as he sought permission through his bail process to buy his children Christmas presents in Vereeniging, Ipid said. “A Free State police officer ... was suppose to be sentenced (Monday) instead (Sunday), in line with bail conditions by the court, he had asked the Ipid investigator (if he could) buy his children Christmas clothes in Vereeniging.

“He was then allowed to leave and only (Monday) morning when he was suppose to appear in court for sentencing, Ipid was informed that the officer died in an accident involving a truck. “Ipid confirmed his death and has also obtained his body number. “The officer was responsible for raping two teenagers: one a victim of rape who came to ask for help; and he also raped the girlfriend of a suspect of a rape case against a teenage victim.”