The 90th birthday celebrations of veteran poet, writer, publisher and ex-journalist James Matthews at the Artscape Theatre, saw him showered with accolades and tributes by relatives, friends and luminaries, including distinguished author Mongane Wally Serote. Addressing over 70 guests at Saturday’s event, Serote described Bo-Kaap born and bred Matthews as a fearless freedom fighter against apartheid.

He said Matthews’ birthday celebrations were held on a special day - Africa Day - and this was highly significant.

“I’ve known James for over 30 years, and the one thing that I learnt from him is that he was a very fiercely free person, afraid of nothing.

‘‘Therefore, I learnt to write in that manner.

“All the years that I’ve known him we were very close friends and I’d like to say that we were both very good freedom fighters,” said Serote.

Matthews, who now suffers from medical amnesia that makes him unable to write, said the condition had caused him not to know his whereabouts while in his street three weeks earlier.

“Thank heavens that was the only time it occurred, otherwise I’m quite okay,” he said.

Matthews said the celebrations, organised mainly by his daughter Terry Grove, were tremendous, and that it was marvellous that he had reached the age of 90.

The Anglican Church Dean at St George’s Cathedral, the Very Reverend Michael Weeder, praised Matthews, whose works include poetry volumes Cry Rage, Pass Me a Meatball, Jones, No Time for Dreams, Poisoned Wells and Other Delights and Flames and Flowers; a novel, The Party is Over; and a book of short-stories, The Park and Other Stories.

Weeder said Mathews was more than just a poet, and “is somebody who speaks to the honorary aspects of our lives and exemplifies everything that we believe about freedom”.

“We are forever grateful for the courageous stand he took way back (against apartheid).

‘‘There were so many boundaries and borders to cross, and he led the way in that.

‘‘I’m honoured to see how James’s life was connected to so many levels of our society, and that he continues to speak to our lived realities and to inspire and give us hope,” Weeder said.

Others praising Matthews included Ocean View poet Gladys Thomas, a former underground communist activist Blanche La Guma who is the widow of late anti-apartheid political icon and novelist Alex La Guma and Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux.

She said Matthews used his poetry to fight apartheid and played a pivotal role in the renaiming of the Artscape Theatre from the Nico Malan Theatre.

