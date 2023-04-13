French sailor, 56, who set sail for Martinique last month feared to be missing at sea

Emmanuel Dailler, who sailed aboard the Akela II, a mono hull white sailing yacht, departed Hout Bay Yacht Club on March 2, 2023, with his destination being Martinique in the Caribbean.

Cape Town - A 56-year-old French solo sailor is feared to be missing at sea.

The NSRI said it, together with the Emergency Operations Centre and rescue stations across the West Coast were keeping a lookout for the sailing vessel, in co-operation with the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC).

Dailler was supposed to have reached his destination already.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said they couldn’t track Dailler or the yacht.

“NSRI, in co-operation with MRCC, are appealing to seafarers on the Atlantic ocean, islands across the Atlantic ocean, West Africa coastal ports, Caribbean ports, to keep a look-out and report any sightings or contact with Akela II,” said the NSRI.

It added that the yacht only had marine VHF radio communications onboard and was plain white with no yacht name appearing on the hull.

“At this stage, the last known contact with Mr Dailler was on his departure from Hout Bay.”