French sailor, Emmanuel Dailler, confirmed safe in Martinique

Cape Town - French solo sailor, Emmanuel Dailler, aboard the yacht Akela II, is confirmed to have safely arrived at Martinique Island in the French Caribbean. This after NSRI, maritime authorities, French authorities and the maritime community at large had been monitoring to hear any news of Dailler's whereabouts after he left the Hout Bay Yacht Club on March 2, and was believed to be heading to Martinique Island.

Dailler was believed to be late because he had not been heard from since leaving. The NSRI said Dailler’s wife and family had been informed by Dailler that he arrived at his destination during the early hours of Sunday morning, South African time. “NSRI are relieved to hear that Mr Dailler is safe and would like to thank all those involved in coordinating the search effort,” the NSRI said.

“NSRI remained in close contact with the family in cooperation with French authorities and South African authorities. “We urge all sailors to ensure that their safety equipment, such as EPIRBs, are up to date and in good working condition, as they can be life saving in an emergency situation. Always have a number of communication devices to keep in communication when embarking on long voyages.” “We are confident that more information will be forthcoming following this fantastic news.”