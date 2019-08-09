Meghan Cremer was an avid horse rider and lived on a stud farm. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A friend of the deceased Meghan Cremer, Linda Mohr, has responded to the questions that have surfaced over one of the three suspects who appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of murder, theft of a vehicle and the possession of stolen property. The 30-year-old Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi at 1am on Thursday after she had gone missing early on Saturday evening. Mohr also lives on the stud farm at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables in Philippi where Cremer lived in a cottage.

Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, appeared in court following their arrest earlier this week. Netwerk24 reported that Sias had taken police to the site where she was buried at around 1am on Thursday, where she was found tied up and had a rope around her neck.

Commenting on the fact that Sias is a Facebook friend with Mohr's son, which meant Cremer would have known him, she posted on social media: "We, as the whole Mohr family, would like to address the many questions we have been receiving about the suspect, Jeremy, and our son being friends on Facebook.

"Jeremy was born and grew up on one of our family members' farm in the area alongside ours. He was a labourer on our bottom farm, but had no dealings with our stud and livery clients.

"As a family we are not only reeling about losing our dearest Meghan, but now the knowledge that Jeremy was involved has come as a huge shock to us all.

"We are all devastated. Please let’s do this for Meghan and make sure they stay behind bars."

The suspects are expected back in court on August 15 for bail information.

Cremer, who worked with her brother Paul at the Woodstock Bakery and was an avid horse rider, was last seen leaving her home at around 6.20pm, according to CCTV footage.

Mohr said Cremer was "snuggled up and ready for bed", playing with her new dog, when they spoke by phone on Saturday just before she went missing, TimesLive reported.

Mohr returned home later and found Cremer’s dog walking outside and "that’s when we tried to call her and found that both her personal and work phones were off”.

Cape Times