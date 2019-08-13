Sharonne Adams

Cape Town – From the daughter of a bus driver to business executive for the office of the auditor-general in the Western Cape, Sharonne Adams, 45, has proven that no matter where you come from, anything is possible. The position was a dream she had written on a piece of paper five years earlier while in a senior manager position for the organisation.

Little did Adams know she was right on the cusp of her destiny.

She was appointed as the acting business executive in February 2014, and in August of the same year she got the official title after the previous official left the province.

Adams grew up in East London as the oldest of three children.

“Growing up, I think my passion for counting money started around the age of five or six when my mother had a small bompie (ice lollies) business.

“I would go to the jar and count the money over and over again, and I think that’s where my passion for counting started.”

However, at that stage a career in accounting was the furthest thing from her mind.

While she was at school, role models in her community were mostly teachers, police officers and nurses.

“Originally, when I was in Grade 10, I wanted to become a social worker because I wanted to help people; then my accounting teacher told me I could go and study BCom Accounting.

“So when I was in Grade 12, I applied to UWC.”

She finished her BCom degree in 1995 and went on to do her articles at Ernst & Young.

“As a child one of the things I always told myself was that when I set a goal I will succeed and I have consistently worked hard to achieve my goals, from school already.

“During high school, I had a working mom and dad. My mom was a hairdresser, my dad a bus driver.

“So, of course, after coming home from school I had to make sure I started the food, did my homework and all those things.

“And on weekends, to make extra money I worked part-time at a hairdresser. I knew from then on already that the time I had for my studies, I needed to use effectively.”

During her first year at university, Adams made sure she got excellent marks and received a bursary for the following year.

It was there that she also met her husband of 21 years with whom she shares two teen daughters currently in grades 11 and 12.

Adams qualified as a chartered accountant in 2004. She has since held several positions in external and internal auditing.

Her days now start off with gym at 5am, getting her daughters ready for school, then meetings, responding to e-mails and a lot of stakeholder engagement, she said.

On the challenges faced by municipalities, Adams said: “In smaller places, skill shortages are a key issue; a lot of times it’s difficult to attract the appropriate talent, or people just stay for a short period of time.

“Whereas larger municipalities may face budget constraints, so they can only do with what they have.”

To women, Adams said: “Be proud of who you are.

“We often feel we come with a lot of baggage because of our backgrounds, but those are the things that make you who you are. If you are proud of who you are, other people will be proud of who you are.

“I spend my spare time reading books to equip myself to be a better leader. There is always room for improvement, nobody is perfect.”

