From conquering Covid-19 while pregnant to looking forward to joys of motherhood

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – After recovering from Covid-19 Macassar teacher Arddyn Paarwater is happy to be healthy and able to focus on her pregnancy. She was diagnosed with the virus in May, in the 11th week of her fourth pregnancy, and said it was an emotional time. Paarwater said she experienced cold chills, body aches and had no sense of taste or smell. “When I went to the gynae for my regular check-up she asked me how I had been feeling and I told her of the symptoms and she said I must go immediately for a test. And four days later they called me to say it was positive. “When I heard (this) a lot went through my mind, a lot of emotions because all you hear about is people dying and while there are recoveries you mainly wonder if you will be part of the stats of those that are dying. I cried a lot.”

Paarwater said she also suffers from hypertension, which has been associated with significantly increased mortality in patients with Covid-19, but was more concerned for her unborn child’s health.

“My fiancé, friends and family consoled me and after that, I tried to be positive and not to over-think things, because that is the worst thing you can do.

"This is my fourth pregnancy and I have had an experience of where they were born (prematurely) so I was scared of what could happen.”

Paarwater said she started feeling better last Friday, adding that getting ample sleep and eating well was very important.

Paarwater has applied for permission not to return to school and was waiting for a response.

“I am very nervous to go back to school. I would have had to go back because I also teach Grade 12s. My son is also diabetic, so it’s very scary for us.

“I was told that there is a possibility I can get it again if my immune system is not strong.

“It’s a continuous process to get your immune system strong.”

Cape Times