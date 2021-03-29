From Miller’s Point to Rooi Els: Relay swimmers break record for False Bay crossing

Cape Town - Four relay swimmers broke a world record at the weekend, crossing False Bay in just 7 hours and 29 minutes. Anthony Pearse, Mark Chamberlin, Brad Gale and Barend Nortje, took on one of the most challenging marathon swims in the world, being the previous record of 8 hours and 46 min for the 35km ocean swim - a distance equivalent to that of the English Channel. “We all feel ecstatic that we managed to complete this relay swim in some tough conditions. There has been a flurry of activity across False Bay in recent weeks and so this might result in more people doing this swim more often and putting False Bay on the long distance sea swimming map,” Chamberlin said. The team faced strong 90 degree westerly winds, strong currents, sea sickness and a hammerhead shark sighting on their arduous crossing from Miller’s Point to Rooi-Els. Barend Nortje kicked off the race from Miller's Point to Rooi-Els. Barend Nortje swimming and Anthony Pearse diving in. Picture: Ram Barkia “The hardest part for all of us was the very cold sea temperature and the choppiness of the water. We had all trained in the warm water at (gym) and had prepared our minds for sea temperatures of 19/20 degrees. The night before the sea at Millers Point was 19 degrees and eight hours later at the start in Millers Point, the temperature had dropped to 13.2 degrees.

“The shock when one dived into the water was massive. However, I kept on telling myself to toughen up; you cant let the team down and within four to five minutes the body and mind had got used to it and by the end of the swim we were all now used to the conditions.”

The team raised over R80 000 for the JAG Foundation that utilises sport to impart life skills and offers children an alternative life path away from gangsterism, drugs and abuse.

Meanwhile shark lovers braved the Fish Hoek exclusion zone, swimming 13km to raise awareness and funds for Shark Spotters.

Leigh De Necker, 28, an aquarist from the Two Oceans Aquarium raised over R11 000 towards her fundraising target of R13 000 in anticipation of the swim that would benefit Shark Spotters and their safety, education, and conservation activities.

Braving the water with De Necker in a relay were 13 members of the Shark Net Crew, who raise the Fish Hoek shark exclusion barrier in the sea every day during the spring and summer months.

They have launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to raise funds for the wages and equipment of 40 of their fellow team members.

“Swimming inside the award-winning Fish Hoek shark exclusion net highlights our ability, to live alongside sharks, coexisting in the shared ocean space, rather than resorting to lethal methods to prevent human-shark interactions,” said Shark Spotters chief executive Sarah Waries.

For more information on Shark Net Crew’s campaign visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/netcrew-sharksmartswim