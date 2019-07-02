Dikgang Moseneke Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Fifty-six years ago today, the youngest recorded prisoner at Robben Island, Dikgang Moseneke, was incarcerated. The ex-political prisoner, who went on to become Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa, was jailed at the tender age of 15 after being convicted of sabotage. He served his sentence from July 2, 1963 to June 11, 1973.

Moseneke’s story was highlighted during the Robben Island Museum (RIM) Nation-Building Youth Camp, during which young people from all over the province were selected to explore the RIM archives.

RIM spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said every year during Youth Month youth were invited to spend a weekend at the RIM.

“They’re taught about the history of June 16, to generate discussions on the past and reflect on actions of the present and future.

"They’re exposed to a creative, exciting, fun and challenging environment for social and personal growth, which encourages the development of leadership skills,” said Ramaboa.

June 16 is a significant celebration for RIM, said Ramaboa.

“Youth Day is one of the days that are annually commemorated on the island as a way of keeping the memories alive. Participants are exposed to the multilayered historical and political context of Robben Island’s cultural landscape, as well as the history of our country, which forms part of the heritage of our young people,” she said.

While incarcerated on the island, Moseneke obtained a BA in English and political science, as well as a BJuris degree. He later completed an LLB. All three degrees were conferred by the University of South Africa.

Moseneke joined the Pan-Africanist Congress at the age of 14 and the following year he was arrested, detained and convicted of participating in anti-apartheid activity.

He spent 10 years as a prisoner on Robben Island, where he met and was befriended by Nelson Mandela and other leading activists.

Pupils hosted at the youth camp also participated in research and learned about recent South African history such as the #FeesMustFall movement.

Ramaboa said the aim of the youth camp was to “create a platform for critical debate and lifelong learning”.

“It also aims to bring together the class of 1976 and the class of 2015, to create young heritage activists who engage in critical debate about the history of South Africa and Robben Island as a microcosm of society,” she said.

During their weekend stay at the RIM, pupils from three districts across the province conducted two mini research assignments on the South African education system that existed in 1976, and the one in use in 2015.

Cape Times