Intercape passengers have expressed their frustration over the maintenance of long-distance buses due to the number of breakdowns during their journeys with some alleging that they were compensated with KFC meals for delays. Some of the passengers who have called the company to get “its fleets in order” said they experienced delays of about six hours in duration.

In its defence, Intercape said the breakdowns were sometimes beyond its control and the KFC provided was not compensation but a way of looking after passengers who were stuck. The company was also grappling with ongoing violent attacks including shootings, especially in the Eastern Cape. Detailing his ordeal, Unathi Kondile said the bus he was meant to travel on was delayed twice, by four hours and six hours, and still did not arrive at its destination.

He resorted to hitch-hiking and did not make it in time for the training session he was meant to conduct. “I called Intercape and asked where the bus was and wanted to cancel my ticket because the bus was not there and I was running late. I was informed it was approaching King William’s Town. I got an SMS saying that the bus was now delayed by six hours. “I waited but the bus did not arrive.

I then took a cab to the N2 hiking spot and hitch-hiked to Mthatha. From Mthatha I hitch-hiked to Kokstad. I don’t know where the bus was and the communications around its delays were so poor,” Kondile said. He was refunded, something which he admitted was done speedily, but decided to bring this to light as this was the second time he had experienced such a situation. “It has become a common sight to see their buses stuck along the road, particularly in the Eastern Cape. Besides not caring about people’s schedules and times, they are also putting people’s lives in harm’s way in the Eastern Cape.

“Considering Intercape’s claims that they are under attack in the Eastern Cape, one wonders how they dispatch buses that break down outside Gqeberha, Dutywa, Mount Frere and many other stops, places they consider dangerous. This makes passengers sitting ducks should any attack occur during these operational technical faults. “Intercape must come clean about their fleet and not just say they check their buses at the depot prior to departure,” said Kondile. Another passenger, Malusi Myeni, said a bus meant to arrive in East London at 11am got there at 3pm and he missed his late sister’s funeral ceremony.

“The bus was supposed to arrive at the Bellville station at 7.45pm but got there at 8.30pm. There was no communication. Instead the bus hostesses were rude,” Myeni said. “There was no shelter and it started drizzling. Not even fleece was offered to the elderly or people with children.” Eventually the bus arrived, but the long way was very slow due to mechanical problems such as overheating.

“We had to endure a freezing cold bus because they couldn’t adjust the air conditioners, something that needed to be fixed, and the charging ports were not working. “At the refreshment stops we would be there for about 40 minutes because they were trying to fix the bus. Eventually another bus came and we were changed to that one. “That was the most uncomfortable trip I have ever taken.

No apologies for the inconvenience, no communication. “Intercape must do better. We pay for the service and expect clients to be respected and their lives valued. It must get the house in order,” said Myeni.

Other customers who had similar challenges went to the bus services page to detail their ordeal. The company said: “We have a stringent programme in place for the servicing of buses. However, breakdowns do occur, and we do our utmost to prevent this. “Unfortunately, delays do happen, and it is not always due to breakdowns. Sometimes it is beyond our control.

“The KFC provided is not compensation; it is our way of looking after passengers being stuck. There is a clear policy in place for refunds, and refunds are done twice a week.” In response to Kondile’s case, Intercape confirmed the incident and said it was dealt with by Intercape customer service.