Fuel price blunder scorched the pockets of many South Africans

CAPE TOWN - A review and audit of the fuel price was necessary, the AA said, after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) made a shocking error that burnt holes in the pockets of South Africans. The DMRE announced on Monday that petrol across all grades would rise by 81 cents a litre from midnight on Wednesday.

Some 12 hours later, around midday on Thursday, the DMRE issued an erratum saying that petrol, both 93 and 95 ULP & LRP, would increase by 75 cents a litre instead. “The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy regrets to announce that the adjustment of petrol price announced on Monday, November 29, was erroneous. “The 6 cents difference is due to the fact that the adjustment of wages for service station workers had already been implemented in September 2021.

“Although it is for the very first time that such an error has occurred in the history of basic fuel price determination in South Africa, the DMRE profusely apologises for the inconvenience caused,” the department said. The AA said people had already lost out, paying more than R20 a litre for the first time in history. “The error has already caused many South Africans to pay higher prices for fuel than they should have and this situation must be rectified.