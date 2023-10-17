Fuel price relief on the horizon

Motorists could be in for some relief at the petrol pumps next month, with fuel prices expected to decrease by almost R2 based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), says the Automobile Association (AA). The reprieve would come after steep price increases for several months this year, including hikes of between R1.08 and R1.96 in October.

According to the AA, the current data shows that ULP95 is set to decrease by around R1.97/litre and R1.92/l for ULP93. Diesel, which has been on an upward trajectory in recent months, is set for a decrease of around 78c/litre and illuminating paraffin by around 74c/l. “These significant decreases will come at a very critical time for South Africans who have had to dig deeper into their pockets to fill up their vehicles and food trolleys with the previous cycles of fuel increases,” said the AA. More stable international oil prices are the main drivers behind the potential decreases for November, the AA said.