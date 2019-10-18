Cape Town International Airport File photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town International Airport will be conducting an evacuation exercise on Saturday between 2.30pm-3.30pm. Airport staff will direct passengers and visitors to the emergency assembly areas outside, Airports Company SA (Acsa) said.

"We apologise for the disruption and can assure passengers that no one will miss their flight. Passengers on arriving aircraft will need to remain in their seats.

"Airport emergency simulations are necessary to ensure the continued safety and security of the airport and travellers. Thank you for your support and understanding," Acsa said.

The emergency simulations are meant to prepare staff for incidents such as occurred in November 2010, when passengers were evacuated from a terminal at Cape Town International Airport on a Sunday after an electrical fire broke out.