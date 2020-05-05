Fumes emanating from Tulbagh landfill fire cause concern

Cape Town – Concerns have been raised about fumes emanating from a fire which raged for almost four days at the Tulbagh landfill. Firefighting teams yesterday undertook a final covering operation with additional gravel to prevent further ignition, with the fire almost completely extinguished. Resident Hatti Zeppel said the dump itself had been an issue as it continued to grow, with rubbish brought from further and further afield. “The dump has been burning, spewing toxic fumes into the air in the valley, making it unbreathable. “There has been no wind and the fumes and toxic plastic particles are hanging in the valley.

“No one can go outside, and they are struggling to breathe,” he said.

Zeppel said the smoke from the fire was extremely thick, with the smell of burning plastics and metal being overwhelming.

“We cannot breathe these toxic fumes; everyone has got headaches and it’s Covid-19 as well, where people are already struggling. We are also not allowed to leave due to lockdown.”

Zeppel said resources in the area were limited, with some local farmers stepping in to assist firefighters.

In a statement on social media, the Witzenberg Municipality said on Sunday that, according to Witzenberg fire and rescue chief Annelize Lamprecht-Vertue, efforts at the Tulbagh landfill site had been 80% successful.

Witzenberg fire crews, the Cape Winelands district fire service and the Witzenberg Municipality waste department were working together to beat the blaze.

The municipality’s waste-removal department provided heavy machinery to cover the waste with gravel in an attempt to smother the fire and allow for firefighting water to penetrate.

The municipality initially said the fire seemed to have been started maliciously.

The department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning yesterday said: “The matter has been attended to and the department is waiting for the report from Witzenberg Municipality.”

