Photo: Facebook / Christel House

Cape Town – Non-profit school Christel House South Africa will host a charity golf day on Friday in aid of its Feed A Future campaign that is set to break the cycle of poverty. The school launched the campaign to raise funding for its school feeding programme this year. All proceeds from Friday’s event at Stellenbosch Golf Club will go towards that goal.

The school, which was established in 1998, offers free scholarships to students from some of Cape Town’s disadvantaged communities.

It provides children with health care, daily meals, guidance counseling, college and career support, and daily transportation to the school.

Pride Mamba, Christel House’s public relations and communications, said: “This charity fund-raiser is in aid of Christel House South Africa. Christel House South Africa is a non-profit school in Cape Town that enrolls 750 children from 20 disadvantaged communities in the Cape Flats.

“The school delivers students who become self-sustaining, contributing members of society.

“All the funds raised on the golf day event will help Christel House provide daily meals for the 2019 academic year. The event will also include teams from various high-profile corporates who will be playing a four-ball in support of the Feed A Future campaign.

“It is a four-ball alliance which includes halfway house, gala dinner and a prize-giving. Various corporates including BL Williams, RCI, FNB and a team from Christel House will be playing. The tee-off time will be at 12pm and there will be an award and recognition dinner at the same venue starting at 7pm.”

Individuals and companies which want to get involved with Christel House’s charity golf day can contact Louanne Mostert on 021 704 9406 or email [email protected]

