She was rushed to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital’s Emergency Centre, where within minutes of arriving she was stabilised and transferred to the Burns Unit.
Her mom, Rezaan Isaacs, said they knew they’d get the care they needed at the hospital. After two weeks of treatment, Zara was discharged.
She now still needs to visit the hospital for regular check-ups for the next two months until she is fully recovered.
“Our first choice was the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. We knew we’d get the care we needed immediately without having to wait to be seen at our local clinic. When you’re here for such a long time, you build relationships with the staff.