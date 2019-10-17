Fund-raising campaign to help thousands more at Red Cross Children’s Hospital









The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Trust File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – As little Zara Isaacs explored the kitchen in a walking ring, she pulled the kettle’s cord and suffered second-degree burns. She was rushed to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital’s Emergency Centre, where within minutes of arriving she was stabilised and transferred to the Burns Unit. Her mom, Rezaan Isaacs, said they knew they’d get the care they needed at the hospital. After two weeks of treatment, Zara was discharged. She now still needs to visit the hospital for regular check-ups for the next two months until she is fully recovered. “Our first choice was the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. We knew we’d get the care we needed immediately without having to wait to be seen at our local clinic. When you’re here for such a long time, you build relationships with the staff.

“I like it here. The staff are passionate about what they do. There’s always someone to help and they know Zara well,” Rezaan said.

Zara’s story is one of thousands involving traumatised children and their families who arrive at the hospital.

As the hospital marks World Trauma Day today, it said its paediatric Emergency Centre treated over 45 000 children and on average, its specialist teams carried out 24 surgeries a day.

Last year the Children’s Hospital Trust launched fund-raising campaign, Leave Your Mark on Life, to raise funds for specific projects and programmes, in particular the upgrade and expansion of the Emergency Centre, which comes at a cost of R122million.

Chantel Cooper of the Children’s Hospital Trust said: “Like for Zara and her family, the Emergency Centre is an entry point for many families and the start of their journey through the hospital.

“The hospital staff work hard to ensure that the children receive the best care possible and families receive the support they need. Through the support of donors, the Children’s Hospital Trust is able to ensure that the hospital and staff have what they need to provide critical health care.”

The Burns Unit is led by Dr Gary Dos Passos.

Dos Passos said when treating children like Zara, they applied an approach to care management that brought together specialists from a range of disciplines.

“Our team includes medical experts, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and aromatherapists as well as experts in art and cultural therapy,”

If you would like to donate to the Children’s Hospital Trust, visit childrenshospitaltrust.org.za/donate

