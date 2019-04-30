Lavona de Bruyn Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A group of residents at The Ark Christian School, a safe house in Faure, Easter River, have launched a fund-raising campaign to help their principal get the best medical treatment. They made the intersection at Zevenwacht Mall – at the corner of Stellenbosch Arterial and Van Riebeeck Road – their donation collection point in an attempt to raise funds for Lavona de Bruyn, who was diagnosed with aggressive pancreatic cancer on April 5.

“When we heard the news it was a shock and very traumatic for our family,” said De Bruyn’s son, Nathan de Bruyn.

“We were told the cancer was very aggressive and that time was against us if we wanted to get the proper treatment for my mom.”

After looking at various hospitals and their options, they were given waiting periods of about 18 weeks.

“My mother isn’t on medical aid, simply because she can’t afford it. We had to go with the private hospital as they were able to admit her on April 18 for the procedure to have the cancer removed,” he said.

De Bruyn, principal at The Ark Christian School at The Ark City of Refuge, was admitted to hospital on April 18 and recuperated at Life Kingsbury Hospital for a week before being discharged last Wednesday.

The Ark City of Refuge is a registered Christian-centred non-profit organisation, which provides a temporary home, food and clothing to destitute, homeless, abandoned, abused and unemployed women, children and men.

A GoFundMe campaign, which has raised just over R300 000 so far, has also been set up to help De Bruyn cover her medical costs.

“It’s very important to us to see my mom make a full recovery. We really just need all the help we can get,” said her son.

Speaking from her hospital bed just before being discharged, De Bruyn said: “Thank you for spreading the word for contributions to have this operation. The words ‘thank you’ seem so small compared to the huge contribution.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit https://www.gofundme.com/funding-lavonas-cure or call 079 407 3231 for more information.

Banking details for Lavona’s fund: FNB, account number: 6280 772 5231.

Cape Times