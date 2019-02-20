A fundraising campaign has been established to assist with the funding of aspiring commercial pilot Xolisa Shenxani, who hails from Sir Lowry’s Pass Village.

Cape Town – A fund-raising campaign has been set up to assist Sir Lowry’s Pass Village resident Xolisa Shenxani make his dream of becoming a commercial pilot come true. From a young age, the 18-year-old had his heart set on becoming a pilot.

“I used to look up into the air and see helicopters fly over my house but I didn’t know what they were. I thought, ‘I would love to fly that thing’, but I wasn’t sure if people could fly in it.

“I remember in Grade 1 or 2 a helicopter landed on the soccer field in Sir Lowry’s Pass, and I got to see inside of it.

“That’s when I knew that I wanted to become a pilot,” said Xolisa.

When his mother passed away when he was only seven years old, Xolisa had faced a number challenges which saw him move from one household to the other. He now lives with his uncle, aunt and two cousins.

“In those challenges I learnt a lot of lessons. It made me the person I am today. I told myself that I wasn’t going to give up.

“My mother told me I must do my best in everything I do and that life isn’t going to be easy,” said Xolisa.

He met Philip Bellstedt, 31, who became his mentor through the Discovery Club tutoring programme.

Bellstedt said that when he saw that Xolisa’s dream of becoming a pilot was in jeopardy, he knew that something had to be done.

“Through our weekly tutoring sessions I got to know Xolisa to be a very bright and hard-working boy.

“With a bit of help once a week he managed to improve his maths dramatically, and by the end of 2016 he received the prize for the most improved in maths in his grade.

"I got to see first-hand not only his academic potential but his leadership skills,” said Bellstedt.

Bellstedt created a fund-raising campaign on the donation-based crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy and has appealed to the public to help support Xolisa’s education.

The campaign aims to cover the R39 650 shortfall of Xolisa’s Grade 11 year as well as the cost of his matric year, which has been estimated to be R50 970.

BackaBuddy public relations officer Zane Groenewald said: “Xolisa’s BackaBuddy campaign went live on March 29, 2018 and has so far raised R77 318.50 towards the fund-raising target of R 187 800, with contributions from 25 donors.

“Funds raised are managed directly by BackaBuddy NPC and are paid directly to False Bay High School for Xolisa’s education.

“Donors will also receive regular updates on Xolisa’s progress if they wish to show their support.”

To make a donation to Xolisa’s campaign visit https://bit.ly/2XjWpjk

