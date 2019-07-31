Rosaline “Poppie” van As, 63, who owns a small roadside roosterkoek stand on the N1 in Laingsburg, has been offered the opportunity of a lifetime to travel to Italy. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Rosaline "Poppie" van As, 63, says she still can't believe she might be on her way to Italy. Van As, who has a small roadside roosterkoek stand on the N1 in Laingsburg, and who has become popular among locals, has been offered a trip to Italy to share stories about her life and her food.

Her friend Stan Engelbrecht from Cape Town has started a fund-raising campaign for Van As, who worked previously as a street sweeper and hiked between Laingsburg and De Doorns to do seasonal work.

“When Stan told me I had been invited to Italy, I screamed so loud. He told my daughter: ‘Tell your mommy to get her a passport.’ So I hiked to Beaufort West to get my first passport,” Van As said.

Her incredible journey started seven years ago when Van As, originally from Touws River, saved money to buy kitchen appliances to start her own bakery.

Van As yesterday told the Cape Times she had seven children and had lived in Laingsburg for 13 years.

“I paid more than R1500 for a stove and other equipment, but when it got here it was all broken. I basically bought scrap.

"So I had to use an outside oven to bake bread and sold it to neighbours for about R9.50. The local bar owner, Piet Geldenhuys, enjoyed my bread so much he said I should bake him 25 loaves,” she said.

Geldenhuys suggested that Van As rather sell her bread to travellers.

“He gave me a coke trolly and said make a ‘smoortjie’ and sell your bread with wors and you will make money. So I did and I stationed myself between the bar and the Shell Ultra City waiting for customers.

‘‘Many a time the bread came out burnt and I threw it away. But I have gotten better and I sell them with cheese and jam, or with butter, and I’ve even tried my own home-made hamburgers.”

Engelbrecht’s campaign aims to raise R45 000, to go toward Van As’s visa appointment, travel to and from Cape Town, getting her a few things that would make her comfortable on her first airplane trip, including suitable clothing and shoes, and food and spending money.

Just over R11 000 has been raised so far.

“Poppie and I met by chance about six years ago, and I asked her to come and prepare her famous roosterkoek at a few of the bicycling races I organise.

"Over the years she has made rooster­koek at all my races, and she has become part of the family, so to speak. One of the events I organise is Eroica (an Italian event) in Montagu, and of course, Poppie was there to make roosterkoek for the weary riders.

‘‘During their visit, the Italian representatives were so impressed with Poppie and her incredible life story that they invited her to Giaole, Italy, to attend the main Eroica event as a special guest,” Engelbrecht said.

Eroica Italy have paid for Van As’s plane ticket and will host her during the three-day event.

Engelbrecht and his girlfriend will be travelling with Van As from Cape Town to Bologna on September 25, with donations closing on September 15.

To donate, visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/poppie-van-as