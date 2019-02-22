PARALYMPIAN Hendrick van der Merwe, the swimming coach at Hatfield Christian School, swam in the Cows colours at the aQuellé Midmar Mile, sharing the moment with pupils he coaches (from left) Joshua Smith, Dean Dollenberg and Antonio Delgado. Jetline ActionPhoto

Cape Town – With the spray having settled, the Children Haematology and Oncology Clinic,or the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation of SA and the Cows, a group that raises funds for cancer patients, have paid tribute to some of their heroes who participated in the world’s biggest open-water swimming event. CHOC and the Cows raised more than R500 000 for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation of SA, with late donations still being deposited into their account following their participation in the aQuellé Midmar Mile on February 9 and 10.

About 400 “Milers” took part in the event in their black-and-white cow print swimming costumes.

The oldest participant in the event was 86-year-old Mike “Buthy” Arbuthnot, who has swum the Mile every year since he was part of the group that founded the event in 1974.

With hundreds of schoolboys and girls getting involved, Hendrick van der Merwe, 28, who coaches swimming at the Hatfield Christian Academy in Pretoria, was one of the hero Cows. He was born with Spina Bifida, and has gone on to become a world-class Paralympian, who is heading back to the World Championships for a sixth time.

Van Der Merwe had plans to swim the Mile eight times, but was too late to secure one of the elusive places in the Eight Miler. He led a group of more than 30 swimmers from his school to take part in the Midmar Mile.

“I was so proud of how the pupils took ownership of representing the Cows.

“They feel very strongly about it and some of them still choose to wear the Cow costumes to training.”

Jade Redman won the Pope-Ellis Ironman trophy for the best combined time for the FNB Dusi, Comrades Marathon and aQuellé Midmar Mile and also swam 12km on the weekend.

“It was my first Midmar Mile back after a long break. I was asked to help coach a fellow Cow Ntuli Melusi to do the Midmar Mile, and that rekindled my interest in it.

“Sadly he moved away due to work commitments, but I kept up the training. It was a lot of fun for a very good cause,” Redman said.

Cape Times