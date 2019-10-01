The project was developed in response to a survey conducted by the South African Book Development Council in 2007, on general reading habits in local communities, which revealed that South Africa is not a reading nation.
The five-day competition included book reviewing, spelling bees, debates and a book reading competition in the 11 official languages.
Altogether the championship saw 122 book clubs comprising of groups from the department, various schools, universities and community libraries. Last year, 75 clubs participated.
NLSA acting chief executive Lufuno Nematswerani said: “Through this Funda Mzantsi Championship, we are able to bring together minds, young and old, breaking the racial, gender and social status boundaries in pursuit of the same goal.