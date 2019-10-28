Mushfiq Daniels from Surrey Estate went missing in Vietnam earlier this year.

Cape Town - Nearly R70 000 has so far been raised in efforts to locate Mushfiq Daniels from Surrey Estate who went missing in Vietnam earlier this year. Daniels’ family has created a Backabuddy campaign to crowdfund for donations to assist and support payment for logistics and investigative services rendered to them.

There has been no progress in the case despite plans to coordinate a thorough grid search of the entire Ho Chi Minh City where Daniels was last seen on July 5. This is also despite a South African allegedly having spotted Daniels outside a mosque in Vietnam in late September. Daniels’ mother Faheema Adams, who flew to Vietnam shortly after her son went missing, previously said: “So it’s the three of us in a city of 20 million people.

‘‘Thanks to social media I could spread the news in all the expat and local groups - everyone is on the lookout.”

A hopeful Adams said: “Every day is a day too long. He needs medical attention ASAP.