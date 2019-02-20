Cells of the wood-eating fungus, Coniochaeta pulveracea, exhibit both yeast- and fungus-type characteristics while breaking down twigs from an Acacia tree. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A relatively unknown fungus, accidentally found growing on an Acacia tree in the Northern Cape, has emerged as a voracious wood-munching organism with enormous potential in industries based on renewable resources, according to Stellenbosch University. The first time someone took note of Coniochaeta pulveracea was more than 200 years ago, when South African-born mycologist, Dr Christiaan Hendrik Persoon, had mentioned it in his 1797 book on the classification of fungi.

Now the pulveracea has had its whole genome sequenced by microbiologists at Stellenbosch University.

Professor Alf Botha, a micro-biologist in the Department of Microbiology at the university, said in the age of biotechnology, biofuels and the usage of renewable raw materials, the fungus was important to take note of.

Botha said over the past 25 years there had been a number of reports on the ability of species in the Coniochaeta genus to rapidly degrade lignocellulose into fermentable simple sugars.

But so far, Botha’s lab is the only one to be working on Coniochaeta pulveracea. “At the time we were looking for fungi and yeasts that can break down wood, so I knew this was something special when I decided to keep the twig,” Botha said on his finding the fungus in 2011.

Back in the lab, there was great excitement when they observed that the species in the Coniochaeta genus was munching its way through birchwood toothpicks.

Even more astounding was its ability to change form between a filamentous fungus and a yeast, depending on the environment.

“This is highly unusual for a fungus. We’d typically expect this kind of behaviour from some fungal patho-gens,” Botha said.

Over the past decade, Botha and his postgraduate students focused on unravelling the behaviour of the yeast-like fungus.

In 2011, Dr Andrea van Heerden found that it produced enzymes that degraded the complex structures of wood into simple sugars, feeding a community of surrounding fungi that did not have the ability to degrade wood.

In 2016, she published the results of her investigation into its ability to switch to a yeast-like growth.

Understanding this process would be important to the potential use of this fungi in industrial processes, the university said.

Dr Heinrich Volschenk, an expert molecular biologist, said the next step was to understand the fungus’s mechanism of breaking down wood and producing sugars on a molecular level.

“With the genetic blueprint now available, we can study the network of genes and proteins the fungus employs to convert wood and other similar renewable resources into more valuable products,” Volschenk said.

Cape Times