Future teachers face uncertainty amid job cuts

Harriet Box Education student and Eerste River resident, Aqnatius Stander, has been left feeling unsure and apprehensive about finding a teaching position in the new year.

This as the announcement of planned job cuts in the Western Cape education sector has sparked significant concern among educators and students. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill has also continued to cause controversy as the government moves to implement it. The ramifications of the job cuts will potentially affect final-year students particularly, like Stander. She is pursuing a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at UWC.

Stander said this decision would affect current educators and students who are about to enter the teaching profession. “I think the reduction in teaching positions is expected to intensify competition for the remaining jobs, making it more challenging for new graduates to secure positions,” she said. Stander also acknowledged the necessity of being proactive in seeking employment opportunities. She is considering the possibility of looking for positions outside the Western Cape or in less preferred locations, if necessary. Despite the daunting prospect, she remains determined to stay active in the education field.

In light of the potential difficulties in securing a teaching position immediately after graduation, Stander has outlined several alternative plans. These include pursuing further studies, such as an honours degree in educational psychology or another specialisation, to enhance her qualifications and broaden her future opportunities. She is also exploring roles in private education, tutoring, or online teaching platforms, as well as working with NGOs or educational programmes in support services.

“This is what we would need to do as an alternative,” said Stander. She said her ultimate goals are to remain engaged in the field of education, continue learning, and build her experience to be well-prepared for a teaching role when the opportunity arises. She emphasised the importance of advocacy for the teaching profession and staying informed about educational policies and their implications. “I’m concerned about the potential negative impact of the job cuts on the quality of education in the Western Cape. Should this decision be followed through, a reduction in teaching staff could lead to larger class sizes and an increased workload for the remaining teachers, potentially compromising the quality of education learners receive,” said Stander.