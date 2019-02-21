The Franschhoek fire continues unabated despite the Cape Winelands District Municipality fire service deploying a team of 190 firefighters with five helicopters and nine firefighting vehicles. Photo: Working on Fire

Cape Town – Fire crews made gains and losses on Tuesday night and were yesterday still battling to contain a raging veld fire on the Franschhoek mountain range in the Boland. The jagged and mostly inaccessible fire line is 9.5km in length and situated 3km inside the borders of the Cape Winelands district. The blaze broke out in the Mooiwater area on Monday.

Now more than 2 000 hectares of vegetation is engulfed by the blaze. The Franschhoek Pass remained closed yesterday.

Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said the municipality’s fire services reported that the blaze in the Franschhoek mountains remained out of control.

“The potential for spreading of the fire line due to inaccessibility is 100%. There is still a very large area that is at risk around the current burn scar. A total of 2800 hectares of veld has been destroyed so far," Otto said.

“Teams will continue with monitoring, controlling the fire line and mopping-up activities until the fire has reached the area where a direct attack can be rolled out.”

She added that 190 firefighters, 13 skid units and eight fire-tender crews had been deployed, with aerial support on standby.

The CWDM’s fire service team’s main efforts were focused on preventing the fire from spreading onto agricultural grounds.

Working on Fire spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton noted that fighting the blaze had been very difficult as it was largely burning in inaccessible areas.

The municipality thanked the community of Franschhoek for their overwhelming response of donations for the fire teams.

To find out what firefighters require and where the goods can be delivered, contact Wendy Tawse from Cape- Nature on 082 442 8005.

Cape Times