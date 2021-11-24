Gale-force winds: Western Cape authorities say they are on on standby

CAPE TOWN - Authorities say they are on standby to respond to any incidents following the warning for Western Cape residents to brace for gale-force winds. The Cape Town Weather Office has issued impact based warnings for Level 8 Damaging Winds and Level 2 Damaging Waves for the Western Cape and Namaqua Region of Northern Cape.

“An intense weather system will result in gale to strong southeast to easterly winds (70-80km/h gusting 90-100km/h) between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay including the coastal towns in the City of Cape Town, Overstrand, Cape Agulhas, and coastal towns of Garden Route for Thursday and Friday,” the damaging winds alert for Thursday and Friday reads. For coastal towns, widespread damage to formal and informal settlements and structural damage and damage to temporary structures may be expected. Extended travel delays may also be expected.

“Small boats must stay away from the open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour, river estuary or protected bay. Ensure that all temporary structures are well anchored,” the alert reads. The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre confirmed it received the damaging winds warning and that its services are on standby to deal with any impacts related to the predicted weather. Weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.