Imam Abdullah Haron Photo: Haron Foundation

Cape Town – Half a century ago, Fatima Haron-Masoet was six years old when her father, Imam Abdullah Haron, was killed by the apartheid police. Fifty years on, she, her 93-year-old mother Galiema Haron and the rest of the Haron family are still seeking justice.

They have announced the Imam Abdullah Haron Foundation (IHF) 50th commemoration committee, which aims to honour Haron’s life and martyrdom, as well as focus on social justice issues.

The police told the family that on September 27, 1969, after being detained for four months, he had fallen down a flight of stairs and died.

His youngest daughter, Haron-Masoet, said not knowing what really happened to their father left them still seeking closure after all these years.

“My 93-year-old mother is frail but still wants to get to the truth. We were deeply hurt by what happened to my father and we call for an inquest into his death to be reopened.”

She said they would be commemorating her father over the 123 days he spent in detention and hoped that they, too, would be served justice.

“We call on the families of those killed in prison to join us for the 123 days, and we hope as a family and as citizens of this country to continue with the justice campaign for years to come,” Haron-Masoet said.

“We must focus on the fundamental values that they fought for to build a better society.”

IHF national co-ordinator Casiem Khan said the organisation would commemorate not only Haron, but others like Nicodemus Kgoathe, Solomon Modipane, James Lenkoe, Caleb Mayekiso, Michael Shivute and Jacob Manakgotla, who were murdered while in custody during the same year.

“The family decided to launch it on this day so that it may coincide with the imam’s day of birth, and alongside this announcement we want to make known that we as a family - with the blessing of our ailing 93-year-old mother, Galiema Haron - reached an agreement to revisit the 1970 inquest into the imam’s murder.

"And this is with the support of the Pretoria-based Foundation of Human Rights. This effort is with the fervent hope that the imam’s family and community will arrive at some familial and communal closure.”

Khan said that over the 123 days the foundation would host a number of events, centred around children, women and the youth, in commemorating Haron.

