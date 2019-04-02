Senior citizens from all over Cape Town met congregated at Green Point Athletics Stadium for the annual Games for Older Persons hosted by the City of Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Some senior citizens were put through their paces at the annual Games for Older Persons by the City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department yesterday. The event, with an aim to promote healthy living and active ageing, attracts an estimated 4 000 attendees every year, representing various senior clubs and organisations.

Participants in the track and field events have to be aged 60 or older and have a range of options available, including bowl-a-hole, basketball, duck walk, brisk walk, wheelchair pegging, and French boules.

The Games for Older Persons is held in association with partners including City Health, the Western Cape Department of Health and the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged.

Mayor Dan Plato said: “This event is a highlight for many seniors and generates a buzz of excitement that is hard to beat.

"The participants are advocates for healthy living, something high on the list of priorities for our Community Services and Health Directorate. They return year after year to prove that many older persons can give those far younger a run for their money.”

He said older people needed to cherished as they were “trailblazers” who had made many sacrifices that paved the way for others to enjoy freedoms and privileges that were not always available to everyone.

“I am in awe of their energy and enthusiasm, and we can take a leaf from their books,” he said.

The event also aims to raise awareness about services available to older people. On the sidelines, attendees have access to health screening and related advice.

Community Services and Health Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said: “Many households and communities lean heavily on their elders.

"While some are able to carry the load, many grapple with socio-economic realities like exploitation and neglect. There are also those who need access to specialised frail care.

“We want our participants to leave the venue with a sense of accomplishment about their performance, but also armed with the necessary information to make informed choices about their health and well-being.”

Cape Times