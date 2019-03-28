Indian Consul General in Cape Town Abhishek Shukla Photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – To pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the 150th anniversary of his birth, the Consulate General of India in Cape Town hosted its first “Satya Vaarta” (Dialogue of Truth) - a series of talks on Gandhi’s relevance and influence. The first speaker was academic Dr Shanil Haricharan.

“‘Be the change that you want to see in the world’ is a popular Gandhi axiom (a truism), though at times said glibly. What type of world do we want to see?

"Most people want a world of peace and love, harmony and unity, equality and respect, kindness and compassion, hope and safety, and other positive states of being,” he said.

He added that seven decades after Gandhi’s assassination, the world was at the threshold of crises of “hatred and intolerance, racism and war, penury and hunger, unbridled consumption and ecological decline, powerlessness and despondency, and a litany of other toxic disorders”.

Drawing on Gandhi’s wisdom, Haricharan said: “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind - a world that is increasingly blind to the other.”

As a scholar of emotional intelligence, he said he found that great leaders moved other people.

“They move us because they are in tune with their affective side, that is, their emotions and feelings. They are also in tune with their social side, that is, their social awareness and empathy.

"This is the basis of emotional and social intelligence. One of the fundamental components of effective leadership is self-awareness or self-understanding.”

India’s Consul General in Cape Town, Abhishek Shukla, said: “Gandhi is known for peaceful resistance and his quest for truth. We can all draw our own examples where Gandhi’s teaching has influenced us.

“Many times in life we have to choose one path. We should ask ourselves: Does it have to be violence? How about: What will give the world more peace? I hope the talk will give people time to reflect on their own life experiences and dwell on the person Gandhi was.”

He said the talk was part of many events over a two-year period, from 2018 to 2020, celebrating the life of Gandhi.

Guest Hemkala Daya said: “We look up to him with great respect and emulate his values. He fought for the freedom of South Africans and he fought for the freedom of India.”

Cape Times