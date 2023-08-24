Gang-related murders: children not spared, as fear grips Western Cape

Gang-related crimes have gripped the Western Cape over the past three months, with most murders happening in the province, and children not spared the bloodbath.

At least 939 people were murdered in the province between April and June – 166 of these were gang-related, contributing to 17.9% of those killed. There were also gang-linked attempted murders of 225 people. The murder rate of children aged 0 to 17 years increased with 43 killed.

This was 17 more children compared to the same period last year, with attempted murder also spiking at 78. Provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, joined by Premier Alan Winde and Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagan Allen, shared the first quarter of the 2023/24 crime statistics for the province on Wednesday. The briefing came amid rival gang flare-ups in Manenberg, with some schools sending pupils home early.

Last month Tiano Anthony, 9, was shot in the head while standing with his 13-year-old cousin in the same area that a 16-year-old was shot in the back. “Gang-related crime is a big issue in the Western Cape because shootings, extortion, drugs and other crimes all link up to this problem. We have been looking at how these challenges can be dealt with and we are in the process of finalising this. “We want input from criminologists, judges and other experts to find solutions.

“We are still awaiting response from SAPS on our offer to pay for lifestyle audits stands. “I would like to see more stern action and consequences such as arrests that lead to people being sentenced,” Winde said. Winde had made the offer to fund lifestyle audits of all the police top brass in the Western Cape with regard to alleged corruption and gang associations.

