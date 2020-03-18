Gangsters receive double life sentences for Manenberg murders

Cape Town – Gangsters Conray Florentino and Randall Fransch were each sentenced to double life sentences by the Western Cape High Court for the murder of Abraham Adoons and Mogamat Tasreeq Jassiem on Tuesday afternoon. On the evening of February 10, 2018, on the corners of Gonubie and Jade streets in Manenberg, Adoons and Jassiem were killed in a hail of bullets, which had been fired by two gunmen, Florentino, 29, and Randall Fransch, 29. They were killed because Adoons was prepared to testify against a member of the Fancy Boys gang at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in just two days when he was shot. Both the accused were members of the Fancy Boys. During court proceedings, Sergeant Jeffrey Witbooi testified that there were ongoing gang fights between the Fancy Boys and Americans during late 2017 in Manenberg, with several people being shot and killed. "They will shoot and kill in order to gain or get in the lucrative drug trade. The modus (operandi) is to attack members of the opposing gangs in order to get control of an area," he said.

They were charged for murder, contravention of the provisions of section (9) (1) and section (9) (2) of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA Act), contravention of the provisions of section 3 and section 90 of the Firearms Control Act, number 60 of 2000.

In the judgment, Judge Ndita found both guilty in respect of all charges.

"The State has proved that the two accused were acting in furtherance of a common purpose. They were armed with firearms and killed the deceased by shooting them.

"Their actions were in furtherance of gang objectives and them being members of the Fancy Boys criminal gang."

The accused were each sentenced to double life imprisonment for murder, six years in terms of the POCA Act and eight years for the illegal and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

