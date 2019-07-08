The Overstrand Municipality, in partnership with Dyer Island Conservation Trust, is testing a new stormwater net in Gansbaai to trap litter and debris that wash into the system after a rainstorm. Photo: George Podaras / Dyer Island Conservation Trust

Cape Town – Gansbaai harbour, an area notorious for plastic pollution, was selected as the first site to test the effectiveness of a new stormwater net system. Overstrand Municipality’s Environmental Management Services Department, in partnership with Dyer Island Conservation Trust (DICT), fitted the first net and attachment design in Gansbaai to trap litter and debris that washes into the system after a rainstorm.

The nets were designed to prevent pollutants and solid waste, carried by stormwater from the local road network, from flowing into the marine environment.

DICT is the first port of call for marine animal rescues and strandings in the Gansbaai area and has witnessed first-hand the impact plastic pollution has on marine wildlife.

The trust’s founder Wilfred Chivell said they realised the need existed for a net system over the stormwater drain outlets in Gansbaai.

“We noted the pollution from the stormwater drain in the Gansbaai harbour, whilst on a clean-up. The outlet leads straight to nearby rock pools and into the ocean.

‘‘The kelp that traps some of the waste makes it difficult to clean and this too is ultimately washed out to sea.

‘‘We have been doing clean-ups and 20 to 80% of the waste is plastic.”

Chivell said the trust hoped that through the project they can minimise the impact of plastic waste by reducing the amount of waste entering the marine system.

He said their “dream” was to expand the project in the entire Overstrand and South African marine areas.

Chivell said unfortunately most of the waste would probably not be suitable for recycling, but the trust would try where possible.

Chivell said the net will be monitored by the Dyer Island Conservation Trust team over the next few months to assess the "catch".

In a statement Overstrand Municipality said: “If successful, the net system will be introduced in the wider municipal area where there are hotspot localities.

‘‘Hopefully this simple solution will help to stop rubbish (that humans discard) from spoiling our river systems and the sea.”