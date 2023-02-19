Gansbaai roadblock leads to suspects' arrests for abalone possession

Cape Town - Two suspects have been arrested for possession of abalone in the Overberg, after police stopped a “suspicious minibus tax” during a roadblock and found more than 3 000 abalone units worth R1.4 million. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said a team conducted a vehicle checkpoint along the R43 between Gansbaai and Stanford at the weekend when they stopped the taxi.

“The team members searched the vehicle and the occupants and confiscated 3 608 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R1.4 million. “They arrested and detained two males aged 23 and 29 on a charge of possession of abalone without the necessary documentation,” he said. The men are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Bellville and Hermanus Magistrate’s Courts.

Separately on February 12, police members stationed at Makhaza police station in Khayelitsha conducted a vehicle checkpoint and searched a suspicious vehicle, when they recovered 821 units of abalone hidden in the boot. The driver, aged 37, allegedly could not account for the abalone when questioned and was subsequently arrested for the illegal possession and transportation of abalone worth R500 000. That incident followed a few days after City metro police officers executed a search warrant at a premises in Bellville and arrested two suspects in possession of abalone and crayfish valued at about R3.2 million.