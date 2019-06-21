File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – George mayor Melvin Naik officially opened construction of the raising of the Garden Route Dam spillway project at a ceremony this week. The dam wall will be raised by 2.5 metres, which will increase the total storage capacity by approximately 25%.

The construction work on the dam wall and spillway area started on May 13 this year.

“This is a first for George and the Western Cape. The project design is unique and I would like to thank all role-players within George municipality and externally who started with the planning of this project as far back as December 2008,” said Naik.

“Given the uncertain impact of climate change and the future expansion of George, I am excited about this project which is part of the Grow George initiative. Increasing the storage capacity of this precious resource is a positive step for the future development of George.

‘‘I wish only success to the project and everyone involved here today,” he said.

The current weir height is 179.94m with a volume capacity of about 10 million cubic metres. The new weir height will be 182.5m with a storage capacity of approximately 12.5 million cubic metres.

The construction period is still estimated to be 10 months from the time of contractual commencement. The site and an extended surrounding area remain closed to the public for safety reasons.

The fill for the raising of the dam wall will be excavated on the MTO Forestry/Nelson Mandela University George campus side of the dam and transported to the construction site. It is expected that approximately 13 000 cubic metres of material will be transported.

The new spillway will be approximately 80m in length and varies between 3.7m to 4.7m in height (above existing ground levels) and approximately 400mm to 600mm thick at the top of the new spillway wall.

Hydraulic testing on the spillway design was done at the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Hydraulic Laboratory in November 2017 and was undertaken to substantiate the computer modelling simulation undertaken by Aurecon.

The model tested as calculated and was accepted by the department.

