Garden Route SPCA probes calve carcasses dumped on roadside

The Garden Route SPCA is investigating the cause of death of several calves that were found in Bartelsfontein, off the N2 outside Mossel Bay last week. The carcasses were found on the side of the road in varying stages of decomposition.

The SPCA said it launched an investigation after receiving a distressing photo of the calves’ carcasses on social media. “Earlier this week, we visited the farm in question to assess the situation first-hand. “Subsequent to our investigation, a formal warning has been issued in light of welfare concerns,” the SPCA said.

The association said it would be conducting follow-ups to ensure strict adherence to the warning. “This incident sadly underscores the repercussions of the practices within the dairy industry, particularly concerning bull calves. “As an organisation dedicated to the welfare of all animals, we are determined to advocate for positive change and raise awareness about these issues.

“We believe in a future where all animals are treated with the care and respect they deserve. Together, we can create a world that is kinder and more compassionate for every living being,” the SPCA said. The Western Cape Department of Agriculture said the calves showed no signs of diseases. “One of our animal health technicians assisted the SPCA on Friday and has confirmed for us that the calves showed no signs of disease.

“The SPCA will be doing further investigation into possible animal welfare issues under the Animal Protection Act,” the department said. The investigation comes a week after 56 starving and dying dairy calves were rescued by the Garden Route SPCA at a derelict abattoir in Albertinia. The animals were confined to an enclosure with damaged concrete flooring, no bedding and littered with excrement, according to reports.

Many of them were so weak from diarrhoea and dehydration that they were unable to rise from the ice-cold floor. The calves had been collected by the owner from various dairy farms around the Albertinia area. They were reportedly destined for slaughter at the Riversdale abattoir.

However, the abattoir was unable to slaughter the animals on the day. SPCA senior inspector, Cheri Cooke, said the owner was aware of the suffering endured by the animals in her care. “She knew that they were hungry and cold, some dead and dying. She remained insistent that the animals suffer until the morning when she could take those that survived the night to the abattoir.