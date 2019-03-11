File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A small adjustment to the terms of Level 3 restrictions now allows for garden irrigation using water-efficient methods, after a protracted drought period when brown was the new green for many gardens. Residents can now make use of either a sprinkler or a hosepipe fitted with a self-closing nozzle, but only for one hour on a Saturday.

The City said on Sunday that during this period of drought recovery, we need to review our pre-drought methods of water consumption.

"With our dam levels sitting at just over 53% in comparison to about 24% this time last year, a slight easing of the restrictions is reasonable, but it’s not for wasteful use.

"Various methods of water-efficient irrigation are available such as dripper systems, drip-lines or soaker hose irrigation systems.

"A sub-surface or ‘direct-to-root irrigation methods are highly efficient and affordable. However, those who prefer to use a bucket or a watering can may continue to do so.

"Water-efficient irrigation methods using potable water are now allowed for a for a maximum of one hour on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays either before 09:00 or after 18:00," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg.

"Many Capetonians were deeply saddened by the need to cease watering completely during the harshest period of the drought.

"With the dams supplying the city being at a much healthier level when compared to the same period last year, we have been able to responsibly motivate for the call of residents to be heard.

"Keeping Level 3 watering restrictions at the top of mind, residents can now make use of either a sprinkler or a hosepipe fitted with a self-closing nozzle, but only for one hour on a Saturday.

"The drought was tough on us all that required many lifestyle adjustments and behavioural changes."

"While this aspect of Level 3 restrictions has been relaxed, residents are reminded that the need for ongoing restraint and adherence to daily consumption limits remain in place.

"The personal water use limit remains at 105 litres per person per day, and the City’s collective water usage target is 650 million litres per day."

Cape Times