Garlandale Primary School burgled twice in last month

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has appealed to communities to be the ears and eyes of their schools by reporting unusual activity following a second robbery in less than a month at Garlandale Primary School in Athlone. The latest break-in comes just days before the school reopens for the 2023 academic year.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED), spokesperson Unathi Booi said on Thursday that these incidents were a setback to the school’s efforts to refurbish the library for the benefit of the learners. “I can confirm a burglary at Garlandale Primary School. The break-in at the school’s library was discovered on Tuesday morning, January 3. Lights were stolen. “A previous burglary took place during the weekend of December 10, 2022. Tools used to upgrade the library were stolen and wiring was vandalised,” Booi said.

“The WCED appeals to all communities to be the ears and eyes of the school by reporting unusual activity around school buildings. We have had cases in the past where the community reported unusual activity which resulted in perpetrators being caught in the act. Communities are also encouraged to report stolen goods as this can also lead to arrests,” said Booi. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said no arrests have been made yet in connection with the latest incident. “Athlone police are investigating a housebreaking and theft case following a burglary at a school in Athlone. No arrests have been made. The investigation continues,” Van Wyk said.

