Gatesville Post Office targeted by two armed robbers

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been detained in connection with robbing the Gatesville Post Office. A 28-year-old suspect, who was identified by eyewitnesses, as well as a second suspect, were apprehended by metro police officers on Tuesday and detained at the Athlone Police Station.

The City's Metro Police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, said the 28-year-old was arrested in Surrey Estate. “Metro Police officers accosted a suspect in a post office robbery on Tuesday morning. “Just before 8am, officers were flagged down by members of the public who informed them of an armed robbery in progress at the Gatesville Post Office.

“They were able to give a description of the suspects, and officers set off in pursuit,” said Solomons. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, also on Tuesday, Delft police officers arrested a 44-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Freedom Farm, Leiden. “The members received information about a firearm at a house and followed up on the information. The premises were searched and a 9mm Norinco pistol with ammunition was recovered. Once charged the suspect will appear in Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday, December 9,” said Twigg.

On Monday, an intelligence-driven operation conducted by Crime Intelligence, the K9 unit of Bishop Lavis SAPS and the National Intervention Unit in Bishop Lavis, led to the arrest of several suspects for allegedly, illegally dealing in the drug trade. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said drugs such as cocaine, mandrax, crystal meth, heroin, dagga, and undisclosed amounts of cash were confiscated. The estimated street value of the drugs is about R80 000.