GBV accused DA councillor not off the hook

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Drakenstein DA councillor Damon Mintoor, who has been accused of assaulting his common-law wife, has been served a summons to appear in court next month, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The development comes after a case against him was apparently withdrawn in court last week, where Mintoor was expected to appear on charges relating to domestic violence. Charges were lodged against Mintoor at the Paarl police station following an alleged altercation on February 24. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila yesterday said that a summons has been issued for Mintoor to appear on April 8. “Please note that a summons has been issued for the accused to appear in on 8 April 2021,” Ntabazalila said. ((subs pls dont remove quote))

The Concerned Drakenstein Residents group, which has been supporting the woman, has welcomed the move.

“We are meeting with the plaintiff and our legal aid on Wednesday for deliberations. We still don't understand why that decision (withdrawn charges) was taken and the complainant was not informed.

’’With so many GBV cases around the country this should be treated with the seriousness and sensitivity it deserves.”

The group also called for the case to be monitored.

Mintoor referred questions to the municipality.

The Drakenstein Municipality - which said it would no longer conduct its own investigation and was “glad that this matter has been dealt with by the courts and that the councillor can now continue doing his work in his ward” - said yesterday that the normal processes in terms of the Councillors' Code of Conduct would be followed.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Nceba Mbidlana made a brief appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court yesterday on two charges of rape and one of sexual assault and kidnapping.

He is an ex-boyfriend of a Khayelitsha woman who was allegedly kidnapped by Mbidlana’s brother and three unknown men.

She said she was kept hostage and sexually harassed at a house in Worcester, but she managed to escape and seek assistance.

Mbidlana has also been accused of allegedly breaching a restraining order on numerous occasions.

His case was postponed to next Monday for a bail appearance.

Cape Times