Genadendal wife killer sentenced to 30 years direct imprisonment

Western Cape police have welcomed the conviction and 30 years’ direct imprisonment sentence handed down to a Genadendal man who murdered his wife. He had initially reported her as deceased after she suffered “chest pains”.

“This sentence comes after a 42-year-old woman was murdered by her husband who initially reported her as deceased after she suffered chest pains. The death was reported to the Genadendal police station on September 22, 2022, allegedly due to excessive drinking of alcohol,” police spokesperson FC van Wyk said. Investigating officer Constable Donavan Royston Parang attended the post-mortem where it was discovered that the woman was brutally murdered with a blunt object which caused trauma and multiple internal injuries. “The investigating officer followed all leads and an eyewitness came forward with information which led to the arrest of the 46-year-old man.

“The investigating officer went the extra mile in a bid to oppose bail and ensure that the perpetrator received a fair trial,” Van Wyk said. The husband was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment by the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, welcomed the conviction and commended the investigating officer Detective Constable